Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,193 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.06.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

