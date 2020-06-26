Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.57.

WLTW opened at $199.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.