Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,304 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

