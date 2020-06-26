Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,683 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TriNet Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $30,458.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,285,141. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $56.74 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

