Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 62,043 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,043 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of The Rubicon Project worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 29,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $229,242.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $87,542.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 649,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,886. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUBI opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $695.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. Analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

