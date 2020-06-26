Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,718 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

