Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $605.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $646.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $588.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total transaction of $48,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,412 shares of company stock valued at $120,814,534. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

