Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,034,875.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $775,875.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $746,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of -0.11.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Palomar Company Profile

