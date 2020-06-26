Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of -0.11. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $87.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

