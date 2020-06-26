Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Georges Greer Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Georges Greer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.68, for a total value of C$15,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,005 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,873.40.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$38.53 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$14.22 and a 12 month high of C$41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.70. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAAS. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

