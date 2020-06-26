Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 1,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

PRMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $128.32 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

