Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $121,950,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,342 shares of company stock worth $118,575,414 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

PAYC stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

