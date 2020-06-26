PayPie (PPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $682,387.31 and $85.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01841559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00171258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00111267 BTC.

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

