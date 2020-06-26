Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stake Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Citigroup cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

