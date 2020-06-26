Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.57, but opened at $36.82. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 474,635 shares trading hands.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

