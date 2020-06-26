PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Sells 50,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

