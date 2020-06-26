Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Pfizer has raised its dividend by an average of 369.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pfizer to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.