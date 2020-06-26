PHI Token (PHI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,399.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. PHI Token has a market cap of $487,381.20 and $16,399.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01845659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00172110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00112297 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.