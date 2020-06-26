Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSX. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.81.

PSX opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

