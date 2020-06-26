Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $8,401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

