Shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:APG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.88. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3,807,500 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Julius Chepey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Becker acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,093.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

