Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Trading Down 1.2%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.64, 377,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,003,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 51,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 246.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

