Piper Sandler Cuts Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $39.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BANR. TheStreet cut shares of Banner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Banner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

BANR opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banner will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Banner by 2,257.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

