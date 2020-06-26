Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.25 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDS. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 736,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.