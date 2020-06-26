Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BANR. TheStreet lowered Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

