Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 24.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.