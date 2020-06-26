Piper Sandler Weighs in on Independent Bank Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $62.66 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $252,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,044,000 after buying an additional 112,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.