Plains GP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,049 call options on the company. This is an increase of 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,065 call options.

Shares of PAGP opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. State Street Corp increased its position in Plains GP by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Plains GP by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Plains GP by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 62.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 67.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 585,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

