Plains GP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,226% compared to the average daily volume of 382 put options.

Plains GP stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.