Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Sells $1,185,653.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 169,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,185,653.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 238,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $38,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

