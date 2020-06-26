Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Maureen O. Helmer Sells 150,164 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 150,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $944,531.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Plug Power stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,773,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.