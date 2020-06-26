Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 16% on Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose 16% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.46, approximately 65,074,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 16,020,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In other Plug Power news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,727,453.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,797.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock worth $16,652,960. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

