Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 83.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth $590,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth $3,074,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 81.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth $2,655,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.23.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

