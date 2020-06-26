Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Popular has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 358,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Popular by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

