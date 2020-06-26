Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CEO Martin Babler Sells 15,000 Shares

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $927,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRNB opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.63. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

