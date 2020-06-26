Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.82-2.86 EPS.

Progress Software stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

