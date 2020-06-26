Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.82-2.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.10. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

