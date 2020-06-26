Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $433-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.55 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.82-2.86 EPS.

Shares of PRGS opened at $37.81 on Friday. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

