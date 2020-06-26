Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Maky Zanganeh Buys 1,193 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Maky Zanganeh acquired 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,765.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maky Zanganeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Maky Zanganeh acquired 7,950 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,729.50.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $17.45.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Pulse Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

