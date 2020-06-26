PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 60.8% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $42,817.62 and approximately $71.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028129 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,234.86 or 1.00348546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00095002 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000458 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,163,907,894 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

