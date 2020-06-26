Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.23). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,332 shares of company stock worth $1,283,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $96,977,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.