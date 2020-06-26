Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Raised by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$79.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

CXB stock opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

