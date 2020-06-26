Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issued By William Blair

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGEN. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

AGEN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $699.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.05. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 118,891 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 157,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 125,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Agenus by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,370,969.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,760,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

