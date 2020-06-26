Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $168.21. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $148,871,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,411,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

