Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,487,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $11,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after buying an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 544,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

