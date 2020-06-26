Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackbaud, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Blackbaud in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.84, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Blackbaud by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackbaud by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 142,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

