Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

