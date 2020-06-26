Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chuy’s in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

CHUY opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,720.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chuy’s by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

