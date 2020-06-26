Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Decreased by Analyst

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $692.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

