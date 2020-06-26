Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Reduced by Analyst

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of KPTI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $696,625 in the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

